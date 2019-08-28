Weapons
An Illinois State Police District 21 trooper arrested Darrell K. Catchings, 31, of Kankakee, for possession of a weapon by a felon on Aug. 25. According to a release, a trooper was dispatched to a possible domestic incident on Interstate 57 southbound at milepost 313 at 6:16 a.m. The trooper saw Catchings walking southbound. According to a prosecutor, the trooper advised Catchings he could not walk on the interstate. Catchings refused to leave the highway. During a pat down, the trooper located two guns in Catchings waistband. There was a brief struggle, and Catchings was taken into custody. The prosecutor told a judge both weapons were loaded. The judge set Catchings’ bond at $100,000.
