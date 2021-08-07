Burglary
Kankakee police investigated a burglary to a home in the 500 block of North Illinois Avenue on Aug. 3. The victim said two TVs and an Xbox were missing when she came home from work at approximately 7:30 a.m. She said her back door was open and her window air conditioner was laying on the back deck.
Criminal damage
Kankakee police arrested Donnie Baker Jr., 43, no known address, on Aug. 4 and charged him with felony criminal damage in reference to six vehicles and one trailer having tires slashed on July 23 in two locations — 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue and 200 block of South West Avenue. Officials said the investigation continues.
Sexual assault
Kankakee police arrested Lawrence J. Nona, 56, and charged him with predatory criminal sexual assault to a victim under the age of 13. Police said the incident occurred in 2018. Nona was able to pay the required amount of the $100,000 bond set by a judge and was released.
Weapons
Kankakee police arrested Jaylin, J. Coffie, 22, of Kankakee, and charged him with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting arrest on Aug. 8. Police said officers were called to the area of the 900 block of North Harrison Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a loud altercation involving a group of subjects. An officer approached Coffie, who walked inside a house. The officer observed Coffie remove a handgun from his waistband.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.