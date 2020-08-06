DUI
Bradley police arrested Juan Lopez-Velasquez, 29, of Kankakee, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid driver’s license on Aug. 2. According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, police were called to the Circle K gas station, 575 S. Kennedy Drive, regarding a vehicle still running and the driver inside. Officers found Lopez-Velasquez asleep behind the wheel with the car in park. Officers said Lopez-Velasquez showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge released Lopez-Velasquez on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Bradley police arrested Anthony R. Collins, 63, of Gary, Ind., and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs on Aug. 2. According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, Bradley police were notified of a reckless driver heading south of Manteno on Illinois Route 50. Collins was observed speeding and weaving back and forth between lanes in a Freightliner tractor, according to police. The officer said Collins showed signs of impairment. A judge released Collins on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Kankakee police arrested Daler Singh, 27, of Lockwood, Miss., and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident. According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, police investigated a two-vehicle crash at 12:12 p.m. July 30 at East Court Street and North St. Joseph Avenue. The car Singh was driving hit another vehicle and fled, according to police. He was stopped on North Illinois Route 50 by Bradley police. An officer said Singh showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge set Singh’s bond at $10,000.
Sexual assault
Bradley police arrested Matthew Taylor, 20, of Calumet City, and charged him with criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 18 and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 18 on Aug. 4. According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, police said the victim’s grandmother called to report an incident had occurred. A judge set Taylor’s bond at $100,000.
Weapon
Kankakee police arrested Clarence D. Shipp, 29, of Kankakee, and charged him with felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a police officer and possession of cannabis (10 to 30 grams) on July 30. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on East Court Street and South Longwood Drive at 10:40 p.m. When officers arrived, fire personnel said the occupants of the vehicles had fled but said several were still in the area. When an officer approached, according to police, Shipp ran while carrying a black bag. Shipp was detained and the black bag was found near a house. It contained a handgun, police say. A judge set Shipp’s bond at $100,000.
