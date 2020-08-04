Battery
Kankakee police arrested John M. Hawkins, 24, of Kankakee, and charged him with aggravated battery of a police officer, retail theft and resisting a police officer on Aug. 1. According to police, at 4:45 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of South Washington Avenue that reportedly had just left Walgreens in the 1000 block of North Kennedy Drive with a subject who had stolen a bottle of whiskey. Hawkins was a passenger in the vehicle and matched the description of the offender and the whiskey bottle was located in the vehicle. When the officers attempted to arrest Hawkins, he kicked an officer in the face, according to police. A judge set Hawkins' bail at $50,000.
Bourbonnais police arrested James R. Felkamp, 42, of Bourbonnais, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated battery to an EMT and domestic battery on Aug. 3. According to police, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 200 block of East Munroe Street at 10:05 p.m. on July 24. Police said Felkamp was intoxicated and verbally abusive. Felkamp fought with paramedics and officers. A judge set Felkamp's bond at $50,000.
DUI
Kankakee County Sheriff's police arrested Samantha J. Meiners, 28, of Momence, and charged her with driving under the influence of drugs on Aug. 3. According to a Kanakkee County assistant state's attorney, a deputy on patrol at East 2000S Road near South 13000E Road at 5:05 p.m. heard tires screech and saw a vehicle drive over the fog line. The deputy stopped the vehicle and talked with the driver, Meiners. The deputy said Meiners showed signs of drug impairment. A judge set her bond at $7,500.
Kankakee County Sheriff's police arrested Yasmin L. Johnson, 24, of Kankakee, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license suspended on Aug. 2. According to a Kankakee County assistant state's attorney, a deputy stopped Johnson for a traffic violation on East Court Street at 7:57 p.m. The deputy said Johnson showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge set Johnson's bond at $3,000.
Bradley police arrested Juan Lopez-Velasquez, 29, of Kankakee, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid driver's license on Aug. 2. According to a Kankakee County assistant state's attorney, police were called to the Circle K gas station, 575 S. Kennedy Drive, regarding a vehicle still running and the driver inside. Officers found Lopez-Velasquez asleep behind the wheel with the car in park. Officers said Lopez-Velasquez showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge released Lopez-Velasquez on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Bradley police arrested Anthony R. Collins, 63, of Gary, Ind., and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs on Aug. 2. According to a Kankakee County assistant state's attorney, Bradley police were notified of a reckless driver heading south of Manteno on Illinois Route 50. Collins was observed speeding and weaving back and forth between lanes in a Freightliner tractor, according to police. The officer said Collins showed signs of impairment. A judge released Collins on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Kankakee police arrested Daler Singh, 27, of Lockwood, Miss., and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident. According to a Kankakee County assistant state's attorney, police investigated a two-vehicle crash at 12:12 p.m. July 30 at East Court Street and North St. Joseph Avenue. The car Singh was driving hit another vehicle and fled, according to police. He was stopped on North Illinois Route 50 by Bradley police. An officer said Singh showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge set Singh's bond at $10,000.
Weapon
Kankakee police arrested Clarence D. Shipp, 29, of Kankakee, and charged him with felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a police officer and possession of cannabis (10 to 30 grams) on July 30. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on East Court Street and South Longwood Drive at 10:40 p.m. When officers arrived, fire personnel said the occupants of the vehicles had fled but said several were still in the area. When an officer approached, according to police, Shipp ran while carrying a black bag. Shipp was detained and the black bag was found near a house. It contained a handgun. A judge set Shipp's bond at $100,000.
