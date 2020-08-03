DUI
Bradley police arrested Melanie A. Corns, 51, of Twin Lakes, Wis., and charged her driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing justice on July 30. According to a Kankakee County assistant state's attorney, police investigated a minor accident on South Kinzie Avenue and Durham Street. An officer said Corns showed signs of alcohol impairment. Corns refused to provide a breath sample and refused to provide blood and urine samples after a search warrant was obtained, according to police. A judge set her bond at $5,000.
