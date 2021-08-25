Bourbonnais weapons arrest: Bourbonnais police arrested Nathan A. Turrell, 30, of Kankakee, on and charged him with possession of a firearm FOID card revoked and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card.
According to a police report, officers were dispatched at 9:04 p,m; on Aug. to the 200 block of Highpoint Circle North for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers located a 2003 Cadillac Escalade with Turrell sleeping inside.
Officers observed a firearm (9mm pistol) inside the vehicle. They woke up Turrell and he exited the vehicle and he was placed into custody.
A judge set Turrell’s bond at $25,000.
Kankakee shots fired reports: Kankakee police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street at 2:41 a.m. on Aug. 22. Officers located shell casings in the street in front of a house in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street. There was no damage located.
Kankakee police were dispatched to the area of 700 West Harbor Streetat 12:43 a.m. on Aug. 21 in response to shots fired. While checking the area, officers located damage to the front driver side tire of a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze parked in the 900 block of West Harbor.
Fight leads to weapon arrest: Kankakee police arrested Deshawn M. Duncan, 26, of Park FOrest, and charged him with possession of a weapon FOID card revoked. Officers were called at 1:51 a.m. Aug. 24 to the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue for a report of a fight in progress with subjects possibly having firearms coming out of a business. An officer checking inside the business located a man, Duncan, exiting the men’s bathroom. Duncan was found to have a loaded pistol in his possession. A judge set Duncan’s bond at $25,000.
