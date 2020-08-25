DUI
Bourbonnais police arrested Joshua K. Larry, 23, of Bourbonnais, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than .08 on Aug. 22. According to a police report, an officer stopped a car for a traffic violation in the 100 block of North Kennedy in Bradley at 2:06 a.m. An officer said he talked with the driver, Larry, who showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Hit and run
Bourbonnais police are investigating a hit and run that occurred at 170 S. Country Court on Aug. 21. A red Ford Focus hit a house and the driver and passenger fled the scene. Investigators are asking residents to check their camera systems for video from Aug. 21 from 11 p.m. to midnight and share any information with police. All information can be forwarded to Detective Jason Sztuba at sztubaj@villageofbourbonnais.com.
Shots fired
Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at 7:35 p.m. on Aug. 23 near Pioneer Park. Police report officers found damage to an industrial building in the area. The shots were believed to be from a silver Dodge Charger. The vehicle was last seen westbound in the 1100 block of East Birch Street.
Weapons
Kankakee police arrested James K. Thomas, 30, of Chicago, and charged him with felon in possession of a firearm on Aug. 23. According to police, officers responded to a fight in the 400 block of East Oak Street. Upon arrival, one of the individuals involved ran. Officers pursued and took Thomas into custody in the 500 block of North Harrison Avenue. Officers located a loaded handgun along the path the offender ran, according to police. A judge set Thomas' bond at $100,000.
