Shots fired
At 9:15 p.m. Aug. 19, Kankakee police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of South Wildwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers pursued a juvenile who ran. A handgun was found in a yard in the 400 block of South Rosewood Avenue where officers say they saw the juvenile run. The juvenile was located, taken into custody and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
Weapons
Momence police arrested Jacob M. Slager, 25, of Beecher, and charged him with felon in possession of a gun on Aug. 19. According to a Kankakee County assistant state's attorney, Kankakee County Sheriff's police contacted Momence police about a suspect vehicle wanted in regards to a shots fired call. Officers stopped the vehicle which had four occupants. Slager was the driver. A loaded Glock 9-mm handgun and four spent shell casings were found in the vehicle, according to police. A judge set Slager's bond at $100,000.
Kankakee police arrested Nathan C. Brantley II, 34, of Kankakee, and charged him with felon in possession of a firearm and driving on a suspended license on Aug. 18. Police said at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. officers stopped a vehicle after the officer recognized the driver, Brantley, as having a suspended driver's license. A search subsequent to the arrest located a loaded handgun in the vehicle, police say. A judge set Brantley's bond at $100,000.
