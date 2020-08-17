DUI
Illinois State Police arrested Audrey L. Chouinard, 40, of Herscher, and charged her with aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence while license revoked for DUI, and driving while license revoked on Aug. 13. A Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney said officers were called at 5:39 p.m. Aug. 13 to South 2000W Road at the junction of West 4000S Road (Illinois Route 115). A caller told dispatchers a woman was driving and then exited her vehicle and started wandering around the roadway. Officers say they found Chouinard sitting on the roadway. Officers said Chouinard showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge set her bond at $25,000.
