Police blotter

Drugs

Kankakee police arrested Sean J. Jordan, 47, of Kankakee, on Friday (Aug. 11). The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Jordan for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a peace officer.

At 7:42 p.m., a Kankakee officer spotted a vehicle in the east alley in the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue, a Kankakee police report said.

