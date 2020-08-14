DUI
Kankakee County Sheriff's police arrested Georgeanna Brainard, 35, of Godley, and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a child to be endangered on Aug. 8. According to a Kankakee County assistant state's attorney, deputies were dispatched at 4:46 p.m. Aug. 8, to a single-car accident on North 19000W Road at West 6000N Road. There were three individuals in the car — Brainard, her boyfriend and a 9-year-old girl. Deputies said Brainard showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge released Brainard on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!