DUI
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested James L. Johanek, 21, of Bourbonnais, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 7. According to a Kankakee County state’s attorney, deputies were called to the scene of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Turnberry Drive and Westberry Lane in Bourbonnais at 2:07 a.m. Aug. 7. Deputies found Johanek’s car parked in the middle of the intersection running with the door open, and Johanek was sleeping in the driver’s seat, police say. Deputies said Johanek showed signs of alcohol impairment. Johanek paid the required bond and was released.
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Lynley K. Louzensky, 31, of Manteno, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing justice on Aug. 6. According to a Kankakee County state’s attorney, deputies stopped Louzensky on her motorcycle at Main and Fourth streets for a traffic violation at 9:45 p.m. Aug. 6. Deputies said Louzensky showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge released Louzensky on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!