DUI
Bradley police arrested Christopher Foote, 28, of Bradley, on charges of aggravated driving under the influence and driving while license revoked on April 4. According to police, at 4:15 a.m. officers were called to the 100 block of Pfitzer Drive for a suspicious vehicle. Officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle, Foote. They reported smelling the odor of burnt cannabis. Officers say they found loose cannabis on the floorboard, a glass pipe with cannabis residue and a roach in the vehicle not in a secured, odor-proof container. The officers said Foote showed signs of impairment.
Shots fired
Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of Meadowview Avenue at 7:10 p.m. April 5. Upon arrival, officers located spent shell casings on the street and damage to two parked vehicles. A witness advised that the occupants of a green car seen in the area at the time of the shooting may have been involved. The case is under investigation.
