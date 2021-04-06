Robbery
A 38-year-old man told Kankakee Police that while he was riding his dirt bike in an empty lot in the 600 block of North Sixth Avenue about 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, when three males approached him. One of the males brandished a handgun and demanded the dirt bike. The victim gave him the dirt bike and walked away. The dirt bike was found abandoned April 4 in the 1100 block of West Wilson Drive. The case remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.