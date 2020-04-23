DUI
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Robert J. Valois, 52, of Monticello, Ind., and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a revoked driver’s license and felony obstruction of justice on April 22. According to police, deputies responded to calls of a suspected impaired driver. Deputies found a vehicle in the ditch at 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of East 7750S Road and South 18000E Road. Deputies said the driver, Valois, was alcohol impaired. Valois refused to provide blood and urine samples.
