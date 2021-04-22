Drugs
Kankakee police arrested Tyrone J. Young Jr., 22, of Kankakee, on April 17, and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged him with possession of a controlled substance. According to police, officers responded to a vehicle fire at 6:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Kensington Avenue. Kankakee firefighters extinguished the fire, which was believed to have started in the engine compartment. Officers at the scene said they saw a clear baggie with pills in Young’s jacket pocket. A loaded handgun was found in the vehicle’s occupant compartment, according to police. A judge released Young on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
