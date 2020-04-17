Accident
Kankakee police investigated a single-vehicle accident in which a 1997 Buick LeSabre crashed into a commercial building in the 100 block of West Charles Street at noon Thursday. There were no injuries. The driver stated that she lost control of the vehicle after her brakes failed.
Shots fired
Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the 600 block of East Oak Street at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, officers found shell casings on the street and damage to a house in the 200 block of North Greenwood Avenue. Witnesses said that two subjects exited a gray sedan and fired at the occupants of another car. There were no injuries.
