DUI
Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police arrested David Young, 29, of Oak Forest, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing justice and resisting a police officer at 4:39 p.m. April 11. According to a prosecutor, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Illinois Route 17 near 6000W Road after he clocked the vehicle going 91 mph in a 55-mph zone. The deputy talked to the driver, Young, who observed signs of alcohol impairment, according to police report. Young refused to provide a breath sample, reports say. A judge released Young on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
