Weapons
Kankakee police arrested Trevon T. Davis, 19, of Kankakee, on April 8 and charged him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. According to police, officers responded at 4:33 p.m. to an alert of shots fired from the ShotSpotter tracking system in the 400 block of South Rosewood Avenue. While checking the area, officers located a parked and occupied vehicle in the area of East Station and South Greenwood Avenue. Upon checking, the officers found that one of the occupants, Davis, possessed a 9-mm handgun, prescription pills, and cannabis, according to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.