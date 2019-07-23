JOLIET — Will County Sherri’s Police investigators arrested Michael Takacs, 24, of Beecher, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual assault and battery on July 12.
According to a release, Takacs is accused of a sexual assault to a female juvenile on April 1 that occurred in Beecher, Crete Township. A judge set Takacs bond at $500,000. His next court date is Aug. 1.
The victim and her mother reported the incident to police on April 2.
Investigators also learned that on two occasions in 2018, Takacs had inappropriate contact with the victim. Takacs was an acquaintance of the family and was living with them at the time of the incidents.
Takacs assisted with coaching baseball at Beecher Junior High School and Beecher High School, according to a sheriff’s office release.
