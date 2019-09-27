BRADLEY — A Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School support staff member was placed on administrative leave earlier this week after being accused by a student of inappropriate communications.
A man was arrested by Bradley police on charges of solicitation to meet a child, grooming and distributing harmful matter to a minor.
Since he has not been formally charged, the Daily Journal is not identifying him.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe told the Daily Journal that his office is reviewing the case. He said he anticipates a decision on whether or not charges will be filed to be made Friday.
BBCHS Superintendent Scott Wakeley told the Daily Journal this morning that the man was in his second year working at the school. He was a noncertified staff member.
Wakeley said the man had passed the district’s mandatory background check.
As of now, the man has not been terminated, Wakeley said.
“We are working with our attorney as (the staff member) needs due process,” Wakeley said. “We will still go look at our procedures to see if we need to make any changes.”
According to a letter sent to parents and guardians of BBCHS students on Thursday, Wakeley said the male student reported the incident on Monday to a staff member, who then reported it to administrators. Police were then called.
“Based on the nature of the report, the employee was removed from the building, placed on administrative leave and I contacted local authorities,”Wakeley said in the letter.
“While the district is limited as to what we can share based on confidentiality laws around student records and personnel matters, we wish to make it clear that the well-being and safety of all of our students is a top priority.”
