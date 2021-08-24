Cops

MOMENCE — Authorities are investigating the apparent homicide of a Momence woman, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

Delfina Alvarado, 57, was pronounced dead at 12:38 a.m. today in her home in the 400 block of Hill Street in Momence, Gessner said.

The preliminary cause of death is a gunshot wound, he said.

Someone in the home called 911 shortly before midnight, Gessner said.

Momence police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene are investigating along with the coroner’s office, Gessner said.

The Daily Journal has reached out to Momence police for more information. 

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Tags

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.