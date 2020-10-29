KANKAKEE — Ruth Collins, 49, of Kankakee, was identified as the person whose body was found in the Soldier Creek tunnel on Wednesday.
Kankakee police and Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner continue the death investigation. Gessner said Collins was last seen Oct. 1 and her family filed a missing person report on Oct. 10.
Collins' body was found in the tunnel under the 400 block of North East Avenue in Kankakee.
Police Chief Frank Kosman said while searching for a reported missing person, investigators located a partially decomposed and submerged body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!