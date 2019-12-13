KANKAKEE — Eight days after a drive-by shooting in Kankakee in January 2015, Latin King street gang member James Atwood was recorded in a conversation about the shooting, according to prosecutors. In the conversation with another gang member while riding in a car, prosecutors say, Atwood said he shot at a house, hitting a van and another house.
The video was played Thursday during Atwood’s trial on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a street gang member.
The video was made possible because the other gang member, then a high-ranking official in the Latin Kings, is now working as an informant for federal agents.
It was part of a Kankakee Project Safe Neighborhoods Task Force investigation related to gun violence and drugs in the Kankakee area.
The task force includes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and investigators with the Kankakee Police Department working in cooperation with the U.S. Attorney’s office of the Central District of Illinois and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe played only 70 seconds of the hour-long tape.
Atwood tells the other member that he “shot up a van” and a couple of bullets hit a house next door to the targeted house.
“I hit it a couple of times and bullets hit a house,” Atwood said.
ATF TFO Detective Sgt. Peter Nicholos, who is a member of the task force, testified he went back over the previous six months and found 14 reports of drive-by shootings. Only one where a van and house had been hit by gunfire.
The other man in the tape was a high-ranking leader of the Latin Kings and has since left the gang. As a police informant, the man’s name is not being released. He became an informant when he was arrested on a parole violation for carrying a gun.
“I was tired of living that life, and I wanted to stay out of jail,” the man testified.
The drive-by shooting occurred in the 1800 block of East Duane Boulevard in Kankakee at 7 p.m. Jan. 14, 2015. The target being a house where a member of the rival Harrison Gents street gang frequented.
If convicted of attempted first-degree murder, Atwood is facing 26 to 80 years on the attempted first-degree murder charge. The possible sentence for aggravated discharge of a firearm into a residence is six to 30 years.
Atwood already is serving a sentence on unrelated federal drug charges.
Closing arguments are today in Judge Clark Erickson’s courtroom in the Kankakee County courthouse with jury deliberations to begin thereafter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!