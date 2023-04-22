KANKAKEE — The attorneys in the Darius Sullivan case agreed on how much of a taped interview investigators had with him after his arrest in the December 2021 shooting of two Bradley police officers can be used during his trial.
The agreement came before the start of Friday’s hearing on a motion to suppress the statement Sullivan made to police.
The attorneys did not say how much of the statement was agreed to be used.
Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, was asking Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott to prevent the statement from being used against him during his trial on charges of shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey.
Sullivan is being represented by Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic and Assistant Public Defender Shavez Rosenthal.
They filed the motion earlier this year.
“I understand now in regard to the motion to suppress that there is an agreement, and you want to put it on the record,” Bradshaw-Elliott said to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.
Rowe said that there was indeed a stipulation agreed upon by both sides.
According to court documents filed in March by Rowe in response to Sullivan’s counsel’s motion to suppress, the interview took place after Sullivan’s arrest in Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021, two days after the shooting.
The interview lasted 46 minutes and included a 14-minute break.
Before questioning Sullivan, two Illinois State Police special agents read Sullivan his Miranda rights and Sullivan signed an acknowledgement of his Miranda rights, according to court documents.
Seven minutes into the questioning, Sullivan told the investigators he was done talking.
According to a transcript of the interview in court documents, the special agents continued talking with Sullivan about the shooting.
Sullivan argued his statement was a specific invocation of his right to end the interview, according to the motion filed by his public defenders.
Rowe argued in his response that Sullivan was emotional at the time he said he did not want to talk anymore. Sullivan was expressing the emotional difficulty of discussing his actions rather than specifically invoking his right to remain silent.
The shooting occurred Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.
Rittmanic and Bailey had responded to the Bradley hotel in regard to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.
Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 27, of Bradley, were both indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury Jan. 21, 2022. They are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey.
EVALUATION OF SULLIVAN
Bradshaw-Elliott granted Pentuic’s request for an expert to perform a psychological/insanity examination of Sullivan.
“The defense is moving for a Psychological Evaluation addressing among other things, possible PTSD predating the alleged offense that could potentially aid in the defense in this case,” Pentuic wrote in the motion.
Sullivan is due back in court June 13.
THURSDAY UPDATE ON HARRIS
An attorney for Xandria Harris said Thursday the attorneys in the case are waiting on a hard copy of Harris’ medical records that are needed by an expert witness.
Attorney Gloria Smith told Bradshaw-Elliott and Rowe the hard copy of the records are being mailed.
Smith and attorney Cierra Norris represent the 27-year-old Harris.
There are more than 2,000 pages and the file could not be transmitted electronically, Rowe explained to Bradshaw-Elliott.
Norris was in a trial in Cook County and could not be at Thursday’s hearing, Smith said.
Another court date was set for next Thursday, April 27, to make sure all parties have a copy of the medical records.
Harris’ attorneys hired an expert witness to determine if Harris was under duress at the time of the shooting because of alleged domestic abuse situations between herself and Sullivan.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.