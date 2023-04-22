KANKAKEE — The attorneys in the Darius Sullivan case agreed on how much of a taped interview investigators had with him after his arrest in the December 2021 shooting of two Bradley police officers can be used during his trial.

The agreement came before the start of Friday’s hearing on a motion to suppress the statement Sullivan made to police.

The attorneys did not say how much of the statement was agreed to be used.

