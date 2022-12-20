Xandria Harris photo

KANKAKEE — Cierra Norris, the attorney for Xandria Harris, filed a motion Monday in Kankakee County court to continue Harris’ trial that is set for Feb. 6 at a later date.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers in late December 2021.

According to the motion, Norris asked Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott for the continuance to allow for time to obtain expert witness testimony.

