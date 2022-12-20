...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions and dangerous travel possible. Winds
could gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Falling and blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult, if not impossible. Power outages will also
be possible as a result of strong damaging wind gusts to 55 mph.
Roads may become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall
Thursday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bitterly cold wind chills as low as 25 to
30 below zero are likely Thursday night and Friday. Wind chills
of this magnitude can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for dangerous travel and possible blizzard conditions.
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this
situation.
&&
KANKAKEE — Cierra Norris, the attorney for Xandria Harris, filed a motion Monday in Kankakee County court to continue Harris’ trial that is set for Feb. 6 at a later date.
Harris is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers in late December 2021.
According to the motion, Norris asked Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott for the continuance to allow for time to obtain expert witness testimony.
Bradshaw-Elliott set the next court date for Jan. 6 to discuss the motion.
During a Dec. 9 court appearance, Norris said she was working to put together an affirmative defense.
An affirmative defense is when the defendant introduces evidence that negates criminal liability or civil liability, even if it is proven the defendant committed the alleged acts, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute.
The affirmative defense must be found credible to be successful, and the party that raises it has the burden of proof on establishing it. Raising an affirmative defense can be brought up with other defenses, according to the Institute.
Examples of affirmative defenses include self-defense, entrapment, insanity and necessity, according to the Institute.
“A motion for continuance may be granted where a ‘material witness is unavailable and the defense will be prejudiced by the absence of this testimony,’” Norris noted in her motion.
“Additionally, a written motion for a continuance by the defendant may be granted where the interest of justice so require,” the motion said.
Expert witnesses would allow Harris to adequately present her defense, according to the motion.
“[Harris] is diligently seeking to retain expert witnesses and is in preliminary discussions with an expert, but will not be able to retain and prepare said experts before her currently set February trial date,” the motion said.
The experts are material to Harris’ defense and not allowing them would be prejudiced against her, the motion said.
“The interests of justice support gaining a continuance so that [Harris] may present a full and fair defense,” the motion said.
The 27-year-old Harris, of Bradley, and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, 26, of Bourbonnais, are both charged with first-degree murder in Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
