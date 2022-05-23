KANKAKEE — Xandria Harris’ attorney said during a hearing Friday that Harris was not involved in the actual shooting that left one Bradley police officer mortally wounded and another officer seriously wounded last December.
Harris, 26, of Bradley, appeared in Kankakee County court Friday for a hearing to grant her a medical furlough. Harris is pregnant and her delivery date is May 28.
The medical furlough grants a temporary leave of absence from secure custody for limited medical purposes for offenders who, because of a medical condition, are determined to be either of limited physical mobility or terminally ill.
The child’s father is Harris’ boyfriend and co-defendant, Darius D. Sullivan. The couple have three other children together, according to the petition.
Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott denied the motion. She ruled Kankakee County Corrections Department is following state statute.
Harris’ attorney Cierra Norris argued in her motion that her review of discovery given by prosecutors, specifically footage from the officers’ body cameras, revealed Harris was not involved in the actual, physical commission of the alleged murder.
Sullivan, 25, of Bourbonnais, faces charges that he shot and killed Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounded Officer Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29 at a Bradley hotel.
Sullivan and Harris are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey.
The shooting occurred when the officers answered a call at Comfort Inn.
“This was an act that is heinous and disturbing,” Norris said. “She did not cock the gun. My client was concerned about her children.”
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe argued there are charges against Harris in regards to the children.
“There are circumstances to what happens,” Rowe said. “She did not care. She left her children in the room. Might I remind you that she is facing three counts of child endangerment.”
Norris said Harris may have ran down the hallway to help.
When Harris was in court for her bond hearing in January, Rowe gave a verbal account of what occurred based on the officers’ body camera footage.
Rowe said that body cam footage from Rittmanic recorded her pleading with Sullivan not to shoot her.
“Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to leave. ‘You don’t have to do this. Please just go. Please don’t. Please don’t.’ She was desperately pleading for her life,” Rowe said.
Rowe said the body cam footage showed Harris aid Sullivan, whose gun had jammed. Harris reached around the waist of Sullivan while he had Rittmanic pinned up against the wall, according to Rowe.
Harris was either attempting to cock Sullivan’s gun and/or disarm Rittmanic, Rowe said.
