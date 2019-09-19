KANKAKEE — Damerio J. Moye was set to be paroled on a weapons conviction Tuesday. Instead, he was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Terrance J. Jackson in February 2017.
The 20-year-old Moye was booked into Jerome Combs Detention Center. He had been serving a two-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to a weapons charge in September 2018.
State guidelines meant Moye received a day credit for each day he served.
According to an information sheet filed by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney office Monday, Moye is charged with two counts of murder. His bond was set at $1 million.
The 24-year-old Jackson was shot once in the chest and killed Feb. 23, 2017. The incident occurred in the 100 block of North Wildwood Avenue.
According to investigators, a shell casing was found on Jackson’s clothing before he was taken to the hospital.
In March 2017, Moye was one of two men shot in an alley near the corner of West Clinton Street and South Kensington Avenue. Kankakee Police investigators believed the shooting was retaliation for the death of Jackson.
An arrest was made in that shooting, but charges against the man accused were dropped later.
Moye was the second person arrested in regard to an open murder case.
September 2012 case
Travis Taylor was charged with the Sept. 9, 2012, shooting death of Jerome Wade, according to an information sheet from the state’s attorney office filed on Monday.
The 30-year-old Taylor is in jail as he appeals his sentence on a weapons charge.
According to a Daily Journal story, the 30-year-old Wade was shot multiple times as he stood near the door to his apartment building in the 200 block of North Chicago Avenue, apparently face-to-face with his killer.
The arrests of Moye and Taylor bring to three the number of open homicide cases investigators and prosecutors have been able to bring charges against a suspect in the past two months.
Diyon L. Starks was arrested in August for the January 2017 shooting death of Darryl L. Jordan.
The 41-year-old Starks was set to be released from prison to start four years of parole when he was taken into custody on the murder charge. A judge set his bond at $2 million.
The 38-year-old Jordan allegedly was gunned down by Starks in the 500 block of East Hickory Street on Jan. 9, 2017.
“We are happy to get these [cases] filed and hopefully get closure for families who have been waiting,” State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said. “This shows people that law enforcement and state’s attorney’s office never stop working.”
