KANKAKEE — An attempted house burglary in the 500 block of South Greenwood Avenue led to the arrest of two Kankakee men and a male juvenile on Monday.
John E. Jefferson, 30, of Kankakee, and Marquis R. Moore, 21, of Kankakee, were both charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Moore also was wanted on a warrant by the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The juvenile was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Officers recovered three handguns, Chief Frank Kosman said.— Daily Journal staff report
