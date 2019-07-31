KANKAKEE — Chavierr L. Kirkman, of Kenosha, Wis., was arrested by Kankakee police for burglary on July 26.
According to a prosecutor, the 25-year-old Kirkman was one of three people that investigators believe broke into two Kankakee bars and took money from video poker machines and ATMS.
Police observed a vehicle near The Shoppes at Meadowview between approximately 3:30 and 4 a.m. on July 26.
The vehicle fled the scene but crashed on East Brookmont Boulevard near Hobbie Avenue.
Kirkman is also facing felony criminal damage charges and is wanted on a warrant out of Lake County, Ill. A judge set his bond at $25,000.
Investigators continue to search for the other two suspects.
