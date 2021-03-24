WILMINGTON — An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of William C. Brown III, who is charged with three counts each of reckless homicide and reckless conduct following a January 2020 head-on crash that claimed the life of his mother, Annette Reed.
According to a release from Wilmington police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 6 a.m. Jan. 30, 2020, on New River Road near Boathouse Road.
The 57-year-old Reed was a passenger in her son’s vehicle. The 38-year-old Brown and the driver of the other vehicle were also injured.
Witnesses said the vehicle driven by Brown was traveling west on New River Road while passing a semi tractor-trailer on a curve in a no-passing zone when it crashed with the other vehicle that was traveling east.
The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team was called in to assist Wilmington police and were able to determine fault in the accident. That information was presented to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office and a warrant was subsequently issued for Brown.
Brown faces three counts of reckless homicide (Class 3 felonies), and three counts of reckless conduct (also Class 3 felonies. Will County Judge Victoria Kennison set the bail amount at $250,000.
Anybody knowing the whereabouts of Brown is asked to call Wilmington police at 815-476-2811.
