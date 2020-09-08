ESSEX TOWNSHIP — Kankakee County Sheriff's police arrested a juvenile in the shooting death of Ryan Singler, 44, of Essex.
According to a release, deputies responded to a residence on 17000W Road in Essex Township in reference to a welfare check on Sunday.
Deputies and Illinois State Police checked the residence and found Singler's body.
Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender said the preliminary cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds.
Singler's death is the fifth homicide in Kankakee County this year.
No further information is being released at this time as the investigation continues.
