Editor's note: The story reflects a change when a hearing will be held for a lawsuit.
KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested a man who was wanted in a gang-related, drive-by shooting in September 2019 in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
Detectives arrested Thomas A. Rebmann Jr., of unincorporated Chebanse, on Tuesday after police conducted surveillance.
They stopped a vehicle in which Rebmann was a passenger, Kankakee Chief Frank Kosman said. Rebmann is a member of the Harrison Street Gents gang, according to court records.
During the stop, a handgun was located in the van and additional charges are pending further investigation, Kosman said.
Rebmann was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for the shooting, which occurred at 3:27 p.m. Sept. 16, 2019. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 26, 2019. He was indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury in October 2019
An Illinois Central school bus carrying Kankakee school district students was caught in the shooting. No one was injured on the bus.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a possible second shooter, which remains at large.
On the day of the shooting, one of the houses where shell casings were recovered was 456 S. Lincoln Ave. The owner of the home, Irene Guzman, is being sued by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe on an accusation of maintaining a gang nuisance house.
If a judge rules in favor of Rowe, all occupants will be removed and the house will be boarded up for at least one year. Before it is deemed inhabitable again, the owner of the home must comply with city code.
A second civil lawsuit filed by the county is asking a judge for a temporary restraining order to have the inhabitants vacate and the city be allowed to board the residence up while legal action continues.
“I am doing everything within the law to abate the nuisance, so I want to have all options available to us at the hearing,” Rowe said in November 2019.
The next court date for that case is in September.
