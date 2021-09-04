KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police arrested Leontay R. Hicks, who was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Deric Wren III last month in Pembroke Township.
An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 19 in Kankakee County Circuit Court charging the 24-year-old Hicks with two counts of murder.
On Aug. 3, deputies were called at 9:21 p.m. to the 2600 block of South Main Street in Hopkins Park for a report of shots fired, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department.
They located 21-year-old Deric Wren III, who had been shot, the department said. Wren was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said at this point Hicks is charged only in the death of Wren.
The investigation continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.