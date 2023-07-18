Syncere L. Prince photo

Syncere Prince

KANKAKEE — Syncere L. Prince, 18, of Kankakee is charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for the homicide of 16-year-old Kimoni Franks this past week.

Prince was arrested Friday. He will be in court this afternoon.

A Kankakee County judge set Prince’s preliminary bond at $2 million during weekend bond court, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.

