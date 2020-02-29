Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Fyance D. Dawson, 29, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police and charged with a burglary that occurred at a business in the 100 block of West Court Street on Monday.
According to Kankakee Chief Frank Kosman, at 3:10 a.m. an officer on patrol noticed a damaged front glass door at the business.
The officer saw an occupied vehicle parked nearby. When he approached the vehicle, it fled.
It was determined the business was burglarized.
A check of the store’s security video showed multiple subjects had entered the store.
Investigators followed up with the registered owner of the vehicle that fled the scene. Dawson was arrested at his residence on Thursday.
The case remains under investigation in regard to the other subjects.
