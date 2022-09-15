Anycco Rivers photo

Anycco Rivers

 Kankakee County Sheriff's Department

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Police arrested Anycco M. Rivers, 24, of Kankakee, Tuesday on a warrant charging him with the shooting death of 15-year-old Davarion Jones, of Kankakee, last year.

Jones was shot July 6, 2021, while standing outside his family’s home in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street.

At about 3:52 p.m. July 6, Jones and a group of teens were standing in front of a vehicle in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street. They said Rivers approached them from an alley and fired into the group. Jones was struck and killed, according to a joint press release from Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

