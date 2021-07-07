BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais police arrested a Kankakee man for firing a handgun during a fight outside a business in the 100 block of East Marsile June 27.
Jarquae M. Wiiliams, 25, was charged Monday by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.
A Kankakee County circuit judge set Williams’ bond at $75,000.
According to police, Williams was identified as the suspect by reviewing video from two nearby businesses.
The video showed Williams firing the gun multiple times in the arm, police said.
According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Marsile after six shots were fired at approximately 1:53 a.m. on June 27.
When an officer arrived on scene, he observed several subjects fighting in a parking lot and in the street, according to police reports.
All subjects that were fighting fled the area on foot, reports said.
An employee at a nearby business told an officer there was a fight between a white male and multiple black males.
According to reports, the employee pointed to the vehicle the white male was driving. Officers stopped it and talked to him, reports said.
He said he had been jumped outside a business by multiple subjects, according to reports.
The white male said they jumped him because they did not like the fact that he was talking to a woman. He refused medical treatment and said he did not wish to cooperate with police, the reports said. He was released from the traffic stop, according to reports.
According to reports, several witnesses said the white male and a black male got into a fight in the parking lot.
