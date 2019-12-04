Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Two men were robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of North Fifth Avenue at 1:20 a.m. Monday.
The two male suspects were wearing masks. After taking groceries from the victims, one of the suspects fired a weapon and injured one of the men. He was treated and released from a local hospital.
The suspects fled in a white car.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kankakee police at 815-933-3321.
