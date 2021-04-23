Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct information that the shooter accidentally shot his brother during a confrontation with two other men.
KANKAKEE — An argument between two groups Thursday led to a man accidentally shooting his brother outside a Kankakee business.
According to police, at 5:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at Dollar General on East Court Street.
According to Kankakee Police Lt. Donell Austin, there was a disagreement about stolen property between the two brothers and two other individuals.
The altercation moved outside the store. The one brother brandished a gun. He fired the weapon, hitting his brother, Austin said.
The 18-year-old victim was driven to a local hospital for treatment of a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound, Austin said.
Austin said a probable cause warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 20-year-old brother, Dontrae K. Hodges, on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.
