KANKAKEE — For the second time this month, a court case dealing with a nuisance property in Kankakee was cut short.
On Tuesday, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office was ready to argue that the homeowner, Irene Guzman, had not complied with a judge’s ruling. On Nov. 10, 2020, Judge Bill Dickenson declared Guzman’s home at 456 S. Lincoln Ave. in Kankakee a nuisance property but allowed her to stay in the home by posting a $5,000 bond based on state statute.
On Tuesday, the case was rescheduled to Feb. 9 for a hearing on a criminal contempt charge filed against Guzman.
Guzman’s attorney, Eric Davis, told Judge Dickenson his client pleaded not guilty to the charge. He also said he had not had time to talk with his client about the new charge.
On Jan. 11, Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Watson filed a document accusing Guzman of being in indirect contempt of court.
The document said Guzman did not comply with Dickenson’s Nov. 10 ruling. As of Tuesday, no bond had been posted by Guzman.
The Jan. 11 filing also accuses Guzman of allowing other people on the property and in the house since Nov. 10, 2020, violating Dickenson’s order.
Last December, prosecutors filed a verified application to revoke the bond, alleging they had photo and video evidence showing other people were on the property and had been in the house. Also, the filing alleged that Guzman had not posted the bond as of Dec. 10, 2020.
