Jaron M. Shannon photo

Jaron M. Shannon.

 Kankakee County Sheriff's Department

KANKAKEE — Another arrest has been made with a connection to the December 2021 shooting of two Bradley police officers.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation [DCI] Zone 3 officials arrested Jaron M. Shannon, 23, of Kankakee, on 12 charges related to buying and selling firearms.

One of guns allegedly sold by Shannon was used in the Dec. 29 shooting at the Comfort Inn in Bradley where one Bradley officer was shot and killed and a second officer seriously wounded, police said.

