KANKAKEE — A Momence man is accused of kicking a kitten multiple times and then pushing a refrigerator against a wall after the kitten ran behind it.
Kyle A. Goodman, 31, of Momence, is facing charges of animal torture and aggravated cruelty to an animal after his Jan. 2 arrest by Momence police.
During Goodman’s bond hearing Friday in Kankakee County Court, Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Hamer read a portion of a police report to Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington detailing that the incident occurred on Nov. 16 after the kitten urinated on the floor in a home in the 200 block of South Walnut Street in Momence.
Goodman fled from the house before police arrived. Hamer said Goodman had been hospitalized following the incident.
Cunnington set Goodman’s bond at $25,000. Goodman’s next court date is Jan. 10. If Goodman were to bond out of jail, he would be on pretrial services with the Kankakee County Probation Department and not be allowed to be in the vicinity of animals during the pendency of the case.
Animal torture is a Class 3 felony with a possible prison sentence of two to five years and one year probation. Aggravated cruelty to an animal is a Class 4 felony with a possible prison sentence of one to three years and one year probation.
