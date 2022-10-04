KANKAKEE — The surviving gunman involved in the August 2021 shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse pleaded guilty Monday to the charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Miguel Andrade, 24, of Kankakee, agreed to plead guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm for his part in the courthouse shooting.

The deal was announced Tuesday by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott. Tuesday would have been the first day of Andrade’s bench trial.

