Miguel Andrade

Miguel Andrade in custody

KANKAKEE — Miguel Andrade opted to have Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott decide his innocence or guilt for his part in the Aug. 26, 2021 shooting outside the Kankakee County Courthouse.

During a court appearance Thursday, Bradshaw-Elliott asked the 24-year-old Andrade if he wanted a jury trial or a bench trial.

“I want a bench trial, your honor,” he said.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you