KANKAKEE —Whether or not James Atwood was the gunman in a gang-related drive-by shooting in January 2015 was the focus of testimony in his trial on Wednesday.
Atwood, a high-ranking leader of the Latin Kings street gang, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a street gang member.
The 33-year-old Atwood is currently serving a sentence on unrelated federal drug charges.
The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of East Duane Boulevard in Kankakee at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2015. The target being a house where a member of the rival Harrison Gents street gang frequented.
Multiple shots from a 9mm handgun struck a van parked at the targeted house and two bullets hit an adjoining house in a room where two children were playing.
Former Latin King member Jesse Dorsett testified he was in the van along with Jovan J. Saulsberry and Atwood. Dorsett was in the back passenger seat while Saulsberry was the driver. Atwood was in the front passenger seat.
Dorsett and Saulsberry, 26, were both charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a street gang member. Saulsberry’s next court date is Dec. 20.
On Wednesday, Dorsett said the charges against him were dropped after he agreed to testify against Atwood. Dorsett was on the witness stand for two hours.
Dorsett now lives out of state and is currently on probation after serving 18 months in prison on federal drug trafficking charges. Dorsett testified he became a member of the Latin Kings when he was 14 years old.
The day of the shooting, Dorsett said he and Saulsberry attended the wake for Atwood’s grandmother. The two left after 30 to 45 minutes and went to the home of Dorsett’s family.
“We were just hanging out,” Dorsett said when asked by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe about the events that night.
Atwood came over to the house about 6:30 p.m., Dorsett said.
He told the pair he wanted someone to feel his wrath, Dorsett said. Atwood said they were going to go to a house on East Duane Boulevard where two members of the Harrison Gents were known to frequent.
“I asked him, ‘You sure you want to do this?” Dorsett testified. “He said, “What, you all scared?’”
Dorsett said Atwood showed him the nickel-plated 9mm gun in the waist ban of his pants. “He said, ‘We’re going over to [that house] to shoot and kill. James said, ‘Let’s get those -------.”
Dorsett said when they drove past the house he saw children in the living room and told Atwood, “Don’t shot at the crib. There are kids inside.”
“F — it. We’re going to bust those b-----. I’m going to get someone,” Dorsett said Atwood told him.
Dorsett said Atwood fired off eight to nine rounds.
Atwood’s Public Defender, Larry Beaumont, brought up the fact that Dorsett could have faced up to 60 years in prison if he had been convicted of attempted murder.
Dorsett said he cooperated so he could be with his family.
Atwood’s brother, an aunt, an uncle and a friend all testified that he was at the funeral home until 7:30 p.m. The wake ended at 7 p.m.
“James and I were pall bearers and we had to stay after to go over what to do at the funeral,” Jeremy Atwood said. “We all left around 7:30 p.m.”
Jeremy said he and his girlfriend and James all went to a friend’s house afterward.
James Atwood’s friend, Regina Bruggman, testified she got to the house around 8 p.m. and he was there. She told Beaumont she was there for an hour and James was still there when she left.
