KANKAKEE — A 33-year-old Kankakee woman was arrested by Kankakee police on Saturday night following a shooting that sent three women to Kankakee hospitals.
None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said.
According to police reports, officers were alerted by the department’s ShotSpotter system at about 10:19 p.m. Saturday of shots fired in the 900 block of East Chestnut Street. The system triangulates the location of where shots originate.
While responding, officers observed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the vehicle until it arrived at a local hospital.
The officers spoke to the two occupants of the vehicle, a 24-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman, who advised that they were injured at a shooting in the 900 block of East Chestnut.
One had a gunshot wound and one had an apparent wound from shattered glass.
Shortly thereafter, a third reported victim, a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound, arrived in another vehicle.
At about 10:30 p.m., the 33-year-old woman called and reported that she had fired at the victims in self-defense.
After an investigation, detectives charged her with aggravated battery with a firearm and she was booked into Jerome Combs Detention Center to await her bond hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.