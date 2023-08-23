KANKAKEE — Three overnight Kankakee shootings have left two people injured as city police continue their investigation into what city leadership have described as one of the city's "most violent nights."
One of the victims, who was struck by gunfire, is considered to have sustained life-threatening injuries, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said.
The other victim was shot multiple times in a shooting which occurred in the 1600 block of East Maple Street.
"At this time it is too early to say if these shootings are related," Kidwell said.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis posted on Facebook about the incidents.
“Overnight the City of Kankakee experienced one of its most violent nights with multiple shooting incidents,” Curtis said in the post. “Three different areas experienced shootings with a high number of rounds being fired.
“Police are investigating all the scenes and will be providing an update later this morning to the City Administration. As the police department compiles and gathers all information, we will provide an update later today.”
The first shooting occurred at approximately 9:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Park Avenue.
The second occurred at approximately 12:37 a.m. today in the 1600 block of East Maple Street. One of the Kankakee School District's schools, Thomas Edison Elementary, is located in the 1900 of East Maple.
The third shooting occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North Harrison Avenue.
Kidwell said two of the shooting sites — in the 700 block of North Park Avenue and the 700 block of North Harrison Avenue — have been areas police have been called to on numerous occasions.
Police are asking for the public’s help with any information on the shootings to contact the Kankakee Police Detectives Bureau at 815-933-0426.