Cops

KANKAKEE — Three overnight Kankakee shootings have left two people injured as city police continue their investigation into what city leadership have described as one of the city's "most violent nights."

One of the victims, who was struck by gunfire, is considered to have sustained life-threatening injuries, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said. 

The other victim was shot multiple times in a shooting which occurred in the 1600 block of East Maple Street.

