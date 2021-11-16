Daily Journal logo

KANKAKEE — Bond was set at $3 million for a Kankakee man arrested in the Nov. 11 slaying of his mother.

Devail A. Bryant, 27, was charged Monday with four counts of first-degree murder. His arraignment before Judge Kathy Bradshaw Elliott is set for Dec. 10.

According to court records. Bryant is accused of shooting 46-year-old Tomina D. Green in her Kankakee home in the 800 block of South Dearborn Avenue.

According to police, Bryant is the oldest of Green’s four children. He did not live with his mother.

Police said Bryant came to the Kankakee Police Department in downtown Kankakee and turned himself in. Bryant told police he drove to the station and informed officers where he had parked his vehicle. Police say they recovered a handgun from the vehicle. Officers then went to his mother’s residence and found Green inside with a gunshot wound to the head.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

