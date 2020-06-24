KANKAKEE — Four calls for police in one day in the same area Tuesday led to the arrest of three individuals on mob action charges. On the third incident, about 50 people were involved.
The first incident occurred at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Eastview Drive. When Kankakee Police officers arrived on scene, they found about 20 people involved in an altercation on the street, according to Kankakee police. Two people were arguing over domestic issues and other relatives and friends became involved, police say. Police arrested Taydasais Mason, 25, Kankakee, on a charge of mob action.
At about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the same area for another report of fighting. At that time, peace was restored with no arrests.
Then around 8 p.m., officers were called back to the area for another report of fighting — this time involving 50 people.
With the assistance of the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office and other nearby jurisdictions, Kankakee police restored peace and arrested Quoneil Stanback, 26, Kankakee, and Daviontae Ireland, 20, Kankakee. Both face a charge of mob action, while Ireland was also charged with aggravated battery to a police officer for allegedly kicking an officer during his arrest, according to police.
The incidents remain under investigation.
Officers returned to the area at about 9:30 p.m. for persons arguing loudly. Officers restored peace at that time, and no further incidents occurred.
